Arkansas State’s Hilton sets personal record in NCAA Championships

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (KAIT) - Just over a week after shattering the school record in the men’s 10K, Arkansas State’s Lexington Hilton broke his own mark on Saturday with a time of 30:13.0 at the NCAA Cross Country Championships at the Apalachee Regional Park.

The Green Forest, Ark., native placed 105th overall in the field of 253 competitors. He was the 15th-fastest out of 36 runners competing as individuals. His finish is the highest by any A-State athlete (men and women combined) at the NCAA Cross Country Championships.

After opening up in 170th after the first 1.2K, Hilton worked his way up throughout the race. The sophomore sat 124th with 1K remaining but finished with a strong kick to move up closer to the top 100.

Hilton was the second-fastest of three Sun Belt Conference runners in the race, finishing just under 5 seconds behind South Alabama’s Kirami Yego, who won the 2021 Sun Belt Conference men’s 8K. He placed ahead of Texas State’s Kwanele Mthembu, who came in 153rd place.

NEXT UP

With Hilton’s finish, A-State’s historic cross country season is in the books, which included a sweep of the Sun Belt Conference Championships and a program-best regional finish for the men’s squad. The 2021-22 indoor track and field season begins Saturday, Dec. 4, with the Crimson and Gold Invitational in Pittsburg, Kan.

MEN’S 10K RESULTS

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS105. Lexington Hilton, 30:13.0*%

* - denotes personal best% - denotes school record

SOCIAL MEDIA

For the latest on the A-State track and field program, follow @AStateTrack on Twitter and @Arkansas_State_Track on Instagram, while also liking the team’s Facebook page at //Facebook.com/AStateTrackAndField.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.