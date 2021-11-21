Hail storm moves through area

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A pre-Thanksgiving hail storm moved through Region 8 Sunday, causing some problems with the weather.

The storm moved into the area around lunchtime Sunday, with hail reported first in Independence County.

The storm system then moved into Jackson County, into the Diaz community and nearby Newport; and into Poinsett County.

Hail fog was also reported along Highway 67 near Newport.

Hail fog and drifts on US 67 outside of Newport. #arwx pic.twitter.com/665wz0kzT8 — Zach Holder (@ZachHolderWx) November 21, 2021

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.