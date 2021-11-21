Energy Alert
Hail storm moves through area

Over one-inch hail reported in Jackson County, according to NWS
Hail fog was reported Sunday afternoon along Highway 67 in Newport.
Hail fog was reported Sunday afternoon along Highway 67 in Newport.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A pre-Thanksgiving hail storm moved through Region 8 Sunday, causing some problems with the weather.

The storm moved into the area around lunchtime Sunday, with hail reported first in Independence County.

The storm system then moved into Jackson County, into the Diaz community and nearby Newport; and into Poinsett County.

Hail fog was also reported along Highway 67 near Newport.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

