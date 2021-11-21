Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Local veteran gets special gift

A local veteran received a motorcycle Saturday during an event in Jonesboro.
A local veteran received a motorcycle Saturday during an event in Jonesboro.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Harley Davidson and RNR Tire Express partnered to host a motorcycle giveaway contest for local veterans.

There were over 1,000 submissions from five states and the list was cut down to five, who were invited Saturday.

Out of the five finalists, the winner was Jonesboro native Zachary Gunn.

Gunn served in the Marines for five years as a helicopter mechanic. After his name was called, he was speechless.

“I am excited, I am overwhelmed, I just can’t wait to get on that thing,” Gunn said.

James David Harrison is the president and CEO of RNR Tires. He stressed why he thought it was so important to give back to veterans.

“Just really wanted to recognize somebody who lives next door to some else, who has served their time and been an outstanding member of the community,” Harrison said.

Representatives from the VFW as well as Harley Davidson were in attendance. Along with many family members and friends of the contestants. Members from John 3:16 were also in attendance and catered the event.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson County Sheriff David Lucas said in a media release that his office got a call around 10...
Human remains discovered in Jackson County
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
Jonesboro police and emergency crews have responded to a pair of crashes near Kellers Chapel...
One injured in crash at Kellers Chapel and Southwest Drive
Kevin Dale Brady, 56, of Jonesboro was convicted after the three-day trial in Greene County...
Brady receives 55 years in murder case
Woman notices a device tracking her every move
Jonesboro woman finds something unexpected in her car

Latest News

Cornerstone Ministries and Corner Kitchen in Newport hosted a Thanksgiving meal Saturday.
Cornerstone Ministries gives back to the community
Blytheville Police Department
Person injured after vehicle goes into house
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Makeda’s owners break silence after rapper Young Dolph’s murder in their bakery
Makeda’s owners break silence after rapper Young Dolph’s murder in their bakery