Local veteran gets special gift

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Harley Davidson and RNR Tire Express partnered to host a motorcycle giveaway contest for local veterans.

There were over 1,000 submissions from five states and the list was cut down to five, who were invited Saturday.

Out of the five finalists, the winner was Jonesboro native Zachary Gunn.

Gunn served in the Marines for five years as a helicopter mechanic. After his name was called, he was speechless.

“I am excited, I am overwhelmed, I just can’t wait to get on that thing,” Gunn said.

James David Harrison is the president and CEO of RNR Tires. He stressed why he thought it was so important to give back to veterans.

“Just really wanted to recognize somebody who lives next door to some else, who has served their time and been an outstanding member of the community,” Harrison said.

Representatives from the VFW as well as Harley Davidson were in attendance. Along with many family members and friends of the contestants. Members from John 3:16 were also in attendance and catered the event.

