Police believe suspects in Covington shooting are linked to Young Dolph’s murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Covington Police say they think there is a connection between a shooting in Covington and Young Dolph’s murder.

On November 12, a mother and daughter were shot on their way home from a Covington football game and taken to the hospital in critical condition. The mother died from her injuries on Thursday, November 18, and the daughter is still in recovery.

The suspects for the shooting were driving a white Mercedes that police say they believe is the same one used by the suspects that shot and killed Young Dolph.

Covington Police are working with Memphis Police Department to confirm this information in their investigation.

