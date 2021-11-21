Sheriff: Two dead in possible murder/suicide

Energy Alert
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - A man and a woman died Saturday evening in Sharp County as authorities there investigate their deaths.

According to Sharp County Sheriff Mark Counts, deputies got a call around 9:25 p.m. Saturday about a possible domestic situation in the 100 block of Grange Road, east of Cave City.

“Caller advised that a male and female are fighting and heard gunshots fired,” Counts said. “Sharp County Sheriff’s Department, Cave City Police Department and Spring River Ambulance responded to the scene.”

Officers found Kelsey Bunch, 32, and Jonathan Bunch, 34, of Cave City with gunshot wounds to the head, Counts said.

Both bodies are being sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab in Little Rock for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The department is investigating the deaths as a murder/suicide, Counts said.

