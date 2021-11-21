Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Student dies after falling 11 stories down trash chute

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) - A 19-year-old Penn State student who had been reported missing probably died after falling 11 stories down a trash chute in her campus apartment building, authorities say.

Justine Gross was reported missing Nov. 11 after not returning to her room the night before.

Police say a municipal trash hauler had emptied a dumpster at the base of the chute early Nov. 11 and took the trash to a dump. Officers found her body early Nov. 12.

Justine Gross, a Penn State sophomore from New Jersey, was found dead at a recycling center...
Justine Gross, a Penn State sophomore from New Jersey, was found dead at a recycling center after police say she fell inside an 11th floor trash disposal chute at her apartment building.(Source: Onward State, WJAC via CNN)

Police believe her death was an accident but await toxicology and autopsy reports.

Surveillance recordings show the sophomore from New Jersey was alone when she entered a trash room on the 11th floor.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson County Sheriff David Lucas said in a media release that his office got a call around 10...
Human remains discovered in Jackson County
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
Jonesboro police and emergency crews have responded to a pair of crashes near Kellers Chapel...
One injured in crash at Kellers Chapel and Southwest Drive
Woman notices a device tracking her every move
Jonesboro woman finds something unexpected in her car
Kevin Dale Brady, 56, of Jonesboro was convicted after the three-day trial in Greene County...
Brady receives 55 years in murder case

Latest News

Authorities say a passenger awaiting a bag search at the Atlanta airport’s main security...
Gunshot causes chaos at Atlanta airport on busy travel day
Bisons win 30-14.
RED WOLVES LIVE: Harding Advances to 2nd Round of Division II Playoffs (Video: KATV)
Red Wolves fall to 2-9.
2021 RED WOLVES LIVE: Arkansas State Football Falls to Georgia State 28-20 - Chris Hudgison Reports
Red Wolves fall to 2-9.
RED WOLVES LIVE: Arkansas State Falls to Georgia State 28-20 - Highlights