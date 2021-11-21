WWII Veteran gets parade for his 100th birthday

ANNA, Ill. (KFVS) - A WWII Veteran got quite the surprise for his 100th birthday.

Staff at the Illinois Veterans Home in Anna, along with family, brought Mr. Norman Hickam outside by the street where he was welcomed with a parade from family and friends.

Hickam’s granddaughter Angie Bowen said he was delighted to see everybody and enjoyed the parade.

“We think he is pretty special and that is his church family over there,” Bowen said. “In the community, he’s been very involved and we’re very lucky to have him.”

People came out from across the community and beyond to honor him.

“Family, friends, community, I mean they came out not just here from Anna-Jonesboro but from other communities were out today to honor him. He’s lived his whole life here and he served in the Army and he’s very well respected and we really appreciate everybody that came out.”

His actual 100th birthday was on Friday. Family and friends celebrated it with him as well with the parade scheduled for today.

