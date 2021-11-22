Energy Alert
Arkansas lawmaker who left GOP won’t run for re-election

A longtime state legislator who left the Republican Party earlier this year following the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol says he won’t run for re-election next year in the Arkansas Senate.(Arkansas State Senate)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - A longtime state legislator who left the Republican Party earlier this year following the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol says he won’t run for re-election next year in the Arkansas Senate.

Sen. Jim Hendren announced Monday that he would not seek another term representing northwest Arkansas.

Hendren is a former president of the state Senate who has served in the chamber since 2013. Previously, he had served in the state House of representatives from 1995 until 1999. He is the nephew of Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Hendren left the GOP in February, citing the deadly riot at the Capitol and then-President Donald Trump’s rhetoric.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

