Christmas is in the air with visit to North Pole

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Santa’s North Pole popup shop is up and running for its seventh year in a row.

The shop offers photos with Santa, a full-service gift shop, as well as a screen for holiday movies.

Dean Wright and her sisters opened the shop to give the people of Jonesboro a place to go with holiday cheer.

“We wanted children and families to experience something here that had a little touch of something professional,” Wright said.

It started as something they did in their house for their kids, and it has turned into a store where families flock to on weekends.

The store always has a Santa for kids and families to take photos with. One of the Santa’s on-call - Charles Robson - has been doing it for eight years and said when he sees the joy on a family’s face, it makes his day.

“I love kids and I love putting smiles and laughter on their faces,” said Robson. “It’s not just them it’s the whole family too, seeing everyone smile is everything.”

Robson says he does not do it for the pay nor the recognition, he just does it because he loves it.

The store is open from now until Christmas Eve seven days a week.

