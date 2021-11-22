JPD investigating another shooting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating yet another shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

According to the department’s social media account, officers responded to a shots fired call Monday afternoon near the Southside Softball Complex, 5003 Stadium Blvd.

While investigating the scene, police learned that a gunshot victim had been admitted to a local hospital.

A photo shared on the Jonesboro Police Department’s Facebook page showed several rounds had been fired.

The case remains under investigation.

This is just the latest in a string of shootings that occurred in the last 24-36 hours.

Anyone with information on this shooting or the others should call JPD at 935-5657 or Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).

