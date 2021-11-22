Energy Alert
JPD investigating another shooting

Jonesboro police are investigating yet another shooting that sent one person to the hospital.
Jonesboro police are investigating yet another shooting that sent one person to the hospital.(Jonesboro Police Dept.)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating yet another shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

According to the department’s social media account, officers responded to a shots fired call Monday afternoon near the Southside Softball Complex, 5003 Stadium Blvd.

While investigating the scene, police learned that a gunshot victim had been admitted to a local hospital.

A photo shared on the Jonesboro Police Department’s Facebook page showed several rounds had been fired.

The case remains under investigation.

This is just the latest in a string of shootings that occurred in the last 24-36 hours.

Anyone with information on this shooting or the others should call JPD at 935-5657 or Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).

JPD Detectives, along with Second Shift Patrol Division, are investigating an afternoon shooting that sent one person to...

Posted by Jonesboro Police Department on Monday, November 22, 2021

