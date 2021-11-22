Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Missouri police chiefs want changes to new gun law

Missouri police chiefs say a new law banning local police from enforcing federal gun laws is...
Missouri police chiefs say a new law banning local police from enforcing federal gun laws is making it harder to fight crime.(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Missouri police chiefs say a new law banning local police from enforcing federal gun laws is making it harder to fight crime.

The Kansas City Star reports the Missouri Police Chiefs Association wrote a letter to Republican state lawmakers about the law.

Police chiefs say the law is confusing and has unintended consequences. They want lawmakers to make clear which federal gun crimes local police can help with, along with other changes.

Police departments risk getting sued and fined as much as $50,000 if officers break the law.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Sharp County Sheriff Mark Counts, deputies got a call around 9:25 p.m. Saturday...
Sheriff: Two dead in possible murder/suicide
Makeda’s bakery to close Airways store through 2021, as scammers target a community GoFundMe
Makeda’s owners break silence after rapper Young Dolph’s murder in their bakery
Police confirmed Sunday night that they are investigating at least three shootings in the last...
Police investigate several Sunday shootings, 1 injured
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Suspect Vehicle
Police believe suspects in Covington shooting are linked to Young Dolph’s murder

Latest News

The American Civil Liberties Union on Monday sent a letter demanding a Kansas City, Missouri...
ACLU steps in after LGBTQ books pulled from Missouri schools
A longtime state legislator who left the Republican Party earlier this year following the Jan....
Arkansas lawmaker who left GOP won’t run for re-election
The new infrastructure law President Joe Biden signed last Monday will provide billions to...
Infrastructure law will provide billions to the Mid-South
Patricia McCloskey, left, and her husband Mark McCloskey leave a court in St. Louis, Thursday,...
McCloskeys say they waved guns because of ‘violent’ mob