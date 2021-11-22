Energy Alert
Motorists paying $1.23 more to fill up this Thanksgiving

If you are planning to travel in Arkansas this Thanksgiving holiday, expect to pay about $3.02 a gallon to fill your ride.(WVIR)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - If you are planning to travel in Arkansas this Thanksgiving holiday, expect to pay about $3.02 a gallon to fill your ride.

GasBuddy.com reports the average price of gasoline fell 2.0 cents in the last week. That’s about how much motorists paid a month ago but $1.23 higher than last year.

The national average fell 1.9 cents a gallon to $3.39.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said oil prices have plunged nearly $10 from the recent peak of $85 per barrel.

“While there’s reason to be optimistic that the peak of gas prices will soon be behind us, the decline in the price of oil is likely reflecting the possibility of a coordinated global release of oil from strategic reserves,” he said. “If that doesn’t happen, oil could again rally.”

However, he notes the current rise in COVID cases worldwide could reduce global demand, leading to a drop in gas prices that could last several weeks.

Wherever your travels take you, visit the Region 8 Pump Patrol to find the lowest gas prices in your area.

