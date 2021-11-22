Energy Alert
Nov. 22: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 4:21 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We are starting the work week off chilly. Temperatures today will struggle to make it out of the 40s.

Other than that, we should see ample sunshine with a few passing clouds. We start to warm up a bit Tuesday and Wednesday.

No precipitation is expected until Wednesday night and Thanksgiving morning. Even then, rainfall amounts should be low.

Looking at rainfall amounts around a 0.25″ to 0.50″. Next weekend is looking dry, at this time.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Doctors are urging parents to get their kids vaccinated for Covid-19 before Christmas.

With the battle over prescription drug prices going on, it may affect how much you pay and your access to quality care.

With many traveling this Thanksgiving, there are some tips you need to know about staying safe on the road.

The American Music Awards were held Sunday night, and we have a recap of some of the biggest moments.

Adam Jones will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

