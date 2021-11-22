Energy Alert
Police investigate several Sunday shootings, 1 injured

By Jorge Quiquivix
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police confirmed Sunday night that they are investigating at least three shootings in the last 24 hours.

According to Jonesboro Police Public Information Specialist Sally Smith, police have been investigating several shooting calls since midnight.

The latest comes around 9 p.m. when Smith confirmed they found a home shot at the 1400-block of Smoot Drive.

Officers were still going through the scene at last check.

Around 2 a.m., officers responded to a breaking and entering call on Garland Drive and Wilkins Avenue.

Police say shots were heard and someone was found hurt.

However, Smith couldn’t elaborate on how that person was injured.

Just before 9 a.m., officers uncovered another scene at the 4000-block of Griggs Road near Willow Road.

They found shell casings at the scene but no damage.

This comes just days after a shooting was under investigation in the same area on Monday.

Region 8 News is tracking this developing story and will have the latest on Region 8 News at 10.

