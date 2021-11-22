Suspect in custody after Jonesboro shooting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A person is in custody after an overnight shooting.

According to Jonesboro Police, they received a call around 2:13 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22, for a person with gunshot wounds on Stanley Road.

When police arrived, they found one victim with a gunshot wound, that person was taken to a hospital, but their current condition is unknown.

A suspect was taken into custody.

