Suspect in custody after Jonesboro shooting

(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 6:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A person is in custody after an overnight shooting.

According to Jonesboro Police, they received a call around 2:13 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22, for a person with gunshot wounds on Stanley Road.

When police arrived, they found one victim with a gunshot wound, that person was taken to a hospital, but their current condition is unknown.

A suspect was taken into custody.

