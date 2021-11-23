Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

2 killed in head-on collision

Two people died and another person was hurt when their vehicles collided head-on.
Two people died and another person was hurt when their vehicles collided head-on.(wwbt/nbc12)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people died and another person was hurt when their vehicles collided head-on.

Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened Monday, Nov. 22, at 5:13 p.m. at the intersections of Highways 61 and 148 in rural Mississippi County.

Derrick Grant, 49, of Blytheville was northbound when his 2006 Chevy Cobalt crossed the center line and struck head-on a 2012 Chevy truck driven by 75-year-old Harry Higgs of Blytheville.

Grant and Higgs both died of their injuries.

Linda Higgs, 76, who was a passenger in the truck, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Sharp County Sheriff Mark Counts, deputies got a call around 9:25 p.m. Saturday...
Sheriff: Two dead in possible murder/suicide
Jonesboro police are investigating yet another shooting that sent one person to the hospital.
JPD investigating another shooting
Police investigate Monday night shooting
Police confirmed Sunday night that they are investigating at least three shootings in the last...
Police investigate several Sunday shootings, 1 injured
A woman died and two children were injured when their car collided head-on with a semi-truck.
Woman killed, children injured in head-on collision

Latest News

A Missouri judge ruled Tuesday that local health orders imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19...
Missouri judge: Local health orders tied to COVID-19 are illegal
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
The White House said it will release oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The hope is the...
Fighting gas prices, US to release 50 million barrels of oil
NE Arkansas school districts reporting COVID-19 cases