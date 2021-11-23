2 killed in head-on collision

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people died and another person was hurt when their vehicles collided head-on.

Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened Monday, Nov. 22, at 5:13 p.m. at the intersections of Highways 61 and 148 in rural Mississippi County.

Derrick Grant, 49, of Blytheville was northbound when his 2006 Chevy Cobalt crossed the center line and struck head-on a 2012 Chevy truck driven by 75-year-old Harry Higgs of Blytheville.

Grant and Higgs both died of their injuries.

Linda Higgs, 76, who was a passenger in the truck, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis.

