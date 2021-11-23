Affidavit: Man drove Missouri girl to Jonesboro for sex

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge found probable cause Monday to charge a Jonesboro man with sexual indecency with a child after police say he traveled to Missouri to pick up a girl for sex.

According to court documents, officers arrested 20-year-old Shaun Joseph Thomas on Nov. 19 after finding him and a 14-year-old girl in bed together.

Detectives said Thomas admitted during a Mirandized interview to picking the girl up at her home in Missouri on Nov. 14 and driving her back to his house on Thomas Green Road where he “had sex with her three times.”

The affidavit stated Thomas then drove the girl back to her home that night.

On Nov. 19, he reportedly drove back to Missouri and picked her up again. Once they arrived in Jonesboro, they went to Walmart for soap and a toothbrush “because she was going to stay the night with him.”

“Thomas stated that when they arrived at his house, they got undressed and laid in bed,” the affidavit stated. That’s when police knocked on his door.

After reviewing the case documents, Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause existed Monday, Nov. 22, to charge Thomas with the following:

Sexual indecency with a child

Fourth-degree sexual assault

Interference with custody

Possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance less than four ounces

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Thomas is currently free on a $100,000 cash/surety bond awaiting a Dec. 30 appearance in circuit court.

