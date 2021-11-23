Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Affidavit: Man drove Missouri girl to Jonesboro for sex

According to court documents, officers arrested 20-year-old Shaun Joseph Thomas on Nov. 19...
According to court documents, officers arrested 20-year-old Shaun Joseph Thomas on Nov. 19 after finding him and a 14-year-old girl in bed together.(Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge found probable cause Monday to charge a Jonesboro man with sexual indecency with a child after police say he traveled to Missouri to pick up a girl for sex.

According to court documents, officers arrested 20-year-old Shaun Joseph Thomas on Nov. 19 after finding him and a 14-year-old girl in bed together.

Detectives said Thomas admitted during a Mirandized interview to picking the girl up at her home in Missouri on Nov. 14 and driving her back to his house on Thomas Green Road where he “had sex with her three times.”

The affidavit stated Thomas then drove the girl back to her home that night.

On Nov. 19, he reportedly drove back to Missouri and picked her up again. Once they arrived in Jonesboro, they went to Walmart for soap and a toothbrush “because she was going to stay the night with him.”

“Thomas stated that when they arrived at his house, they got undressed and laid in bed,” the affidavit stated. That’s when police knocked on his door.

After reviewing the case documents, Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause existed Monday, Nov. 22, to charge Thomas with the following:

  • Sexual indecency with a child
  • Fourth-degree sexual assault
  • Interference with custody
  • Possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance less than four ounces
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

Thomas is currently free on a $100,000 cash/surety bond awaiting a Dec. 30 appearance in circuit court.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Sharp County Sheriff Mark Counts, deputies got a call around 9:25 p.m. Saturday...
Sheriff: Two dead in possible murder/suicide
Jonesboro police are investigating yet another shooting that sent one person to the hospital.
JPD investigating another shooting
Police investigate Monday night shooting
Police confirmed Sunday night that they are investigating at least three shootings in the last...
Police investigate several Sunday shootings, 1 injured
Suspect in custody after Jonesboro shooting

Latest News

The White House said it will release oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The hope is the...
Fighting gas prices, US to release 50 million barrels of oil
Live COVID-19 coverage
Live at 1:30 p.m. WATCH: Gov. Hutchinson’s COVID-19 briefing
A woman died and two children were injured when their car collided head-on with a semi-truck.
Woman killed, children injured in head-on collision
An Arkansas judge is considering whether to strike down a state law he’s temporarily blocked...
Trial on Arkansas mask-mandate ban wraps up with no ruling