Arkansas State football holds weekly press conference, prepares for season finale

Butch Jones on the sidelines with the Red Wolves at Georgia State.
Butch Jones on the sidelines with the Red Wolves at Georgia State.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Red Wolves look to finish Year 1 under Butch Jones like they started: with a win.

In between have been games to forget. The Arkansas State head football coach won’t forget the impact the seniors have had as Senior Day nears. Jones met the media Tuesday afternoon along with senior center Jacob Still. Still set a program record last week with his 52nd career start, he reflected before his final game in scarlet in black.

2-9 Arkansas State faces 3-8 Texas State Saturday at Centennial Bank Stadium. Kickoff is at 1:00pm, the game will be streamed on ESPN+.

