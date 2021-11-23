Energy Alert
Batesville alum Izzy Higginbottom continues great start for Mizzou women’s basketball

Batesville alum Izzy Higginbottom had 18 points Sunday as Missouri beat Idaho State.
Batesville alum Izzy Higginbottom had 18 points Sunday as Missouri beat Idaho State.(Mikayla Schmidt/Mizzou Athletics)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 9:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KAIT) - A Batesville great is having a great start with Missouri women’s basketball.

Izzy Higginbottom has led the team in scoring in back to back games. She had 17 points on November 17th as the Tigers beat Saint Louis 69-53.

Higginbottom followed that performance with an 18 point outing on November 21st. Mizzou beat Idaho State 75-47.

Izzy is 3rd on the team in scoring, she’s averaging 10.3 points per game.

4-0 Missouri hosts 3-1 Troy on Tuesday. Tipoff is at 7:00pm on the SEC Network.

