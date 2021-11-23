Batesville alum Izzy Higginbottom continues great start for Mizzou women’s basketball

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KAIT) - A Batesville great is having a great start with Missouri women’s basketball.

Izzy Higginbottom has led the team in scoring in back to back games. She had 17 points on November 17th as the Tigers beat Saint Louis 69-53.

Higginbottom followed that performance with an 18 point outing on November 21st. Mizzou beat Idaho State 75-47.

Full highlights from yesterday's win!



Back at the Arena tomorrow night!#OurTownOurTeam🐯🏀 pic.twitter.com/AufwNNQW9l — Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) November 22, 2021

Izzy is 3rd on the team in scoring, she’s averaging 10.3 points per game.

4-0 Missouri hosts 3-1 Troy on Tuesday. Tipoff is at 7:00pm on the SEC Network.

