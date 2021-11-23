Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Biden administration tries to drive down gas prices

By David Ade
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Concerns over rising gas prices are now demanding some action.

Tuesday, the Biden Administration announced a plan to help drive down how much people are paying at the pump by authorizing use of 50 million barrels of oil from the nation’s petroleum reserve.

The U.S. consumed about 21 million barrels of oil a day in September, so this release would be used up in less than three days at that rate.

Democrats on Capitol Hill praised the move to ease the financial burden on middle class families.

We saw critical statements from Republicans like Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.).

Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.) even publicly opposed this move.

The Gray Television Washington News Bureau asked Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm about the criticism.

Granholm said, “The president’s policies have nothing to do with gas prices. As you see today, it is solely oil on a global market. Countries all around the world are seeing the same phenomenon, which is why a number of countries that have also strategic petroleum reserves are going to release some of their supply as well to bring down prices. So those arguments are simply not true.”

Granholm said fuel from the reserve will begin moving into the marketplace in the next few weeks. She said it’s not exactly known how far prices at the pump will fall by Christmas.

The United Kingdom, India, China, South Korea, and Japan have all also agreed to release parts of their own petroleum reserves to try and bring prices down globally.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Sharp County Sheriff Mark Counts, deputies got a call around 9:25 p.m. Saturday...
Sheriff: Two dead in possible murder/suicide
Jonesboro police are investigating yet another shooting that sent one person to the hospital.
JPD investigating another shooting
Police investigate Monday night shooting
Police confirmed Sunday night that they are investigating at least three shootings in the last...
Police investigate several Sunday shootings, 1 injured
A woman died and two children were injured when their car collided head-on with a semi-truck.
Woman killed, children injured in head-on collision

Latest News

The White House said it will release oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The hope is the...
Fighting gas prices, US to release 50 million barrels of oil
Live COVID-19 coverage
COVID-19 cases ‘continuing to rise’
An Arkansas judge is considering whether to strike down a state law he’s temporarily blocked...
Trial on Arkansas mask-mandate ban wraps up with no ruling
Missouri police chiefs say a new law banning local police from enforcing federal gun laws is...
Missouri police chiefs want changes to new gun law
The American Civil Liberties Union on Monday sent a letter demanding a Kansas City, Missouri...
ACLU steps in after LGBTQ books pulled from Missouri schools