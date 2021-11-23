Homeless resource center seeking donations

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The fight to help Jonesboro’s homeless population is a never-ending battle.

Helping the Underserved Belong -- also known as the H.U.B. -- in downtown Jonesboro has seen a significant uptick in donations leading up to the winter. However, they still need more to properly serve the homeless population.

H.U.B. director Kimberly Chase has been blown away by the generosity of Jonesboro residents but said there is still work to be done.

It just kind of reminds me how giving the Jonesboro community is. We wouldn’t be able to do what we do without the support of our community,” Chase said. “As far as coats and gloves and hats, presently we have a lot of that but as we move forward during the winter months we’ll be giving away most of that, so around mid-winter I’ll be asking again.”

In early October, the H.U.B. asked for donations of hand warmers, coats, tents, and high-protein food items. Those are still in need, but tents and handwarmers have moved to the top of the list of priorities.

They do not have enough tents, and they cannot keep hand warmers in stock, since they can only be used for short periods of time.

As for food, there is currently a surplus, but like the coats, it won’t last long.

“We do currently have quite a bit of food on hand, but that is similar to the hand warmers. We give that out, especially during the winter months,” Chase said.

Donations can be dropped off at 711 Union St. in downtown Jonesboro. For more information, contact the H.U.B. at 870-333-5731 or visit their website at www.hubjonesboro.org.

