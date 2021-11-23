Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Jackson’s monster night boosts A-State WBB to win at SEMO

In the first matchup between these two teams since 2005, the Red Wolves fell to the Razorbacks
In the first matchup between these two teams since 2005, the Red Wolves fell to the Razorbacks(KAIT-TV)
By Caleb Garner - Arkansas State Athletics
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 8:13 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KAIT) - A dominant night in the post by Trinitee Jackson paved the way for a road triumph at the Show Me Center, lifting the Arkansas State women’s basketball team to a 73-65 win at Southeast Missouri Monday night.

The Dallas, Texas, native dropped 25 points on 9 of 13 shooting and 15 rebounds, giving her a double-double for the second game in a row. She was one of two players with double-digit rebounds for the Red Wolves (3-2), as Morgan Wallace hauled in 10 with 9 points on the night. The duo’s efforts helped A-State out-rebound SEMO (1-3) 48-36.

Keya Patton matched her career-best set on Friday versus Arkansas with 17 points while grabbing 4 rebounds. Jireh Washington continued to return to form in just her second game of the season, recording 12 points on 4 of 6 shooting, including 2 of 3 from 3-point range.

A-State shot 37.1 percent (23 of 62) from the field and 76.7 percent (23 of 30) from the free-throw line. The Red Wolves forced SEMO into 18 turnovers that turned into 23 points. Twenty of A-State’s 48 boards came on the offensive glass, a season best.

Roshala Scott led SEMO in scoring with 14 points, topping a trio of Redhawks in double figures. Halle Smith added 10 off the bench, while Deanay Watson scored 10. Watson and Kennedi Watkins posted a team-high 7 rebounds. SEMO shots 41.7 percent (25 of 60) from the floor and 41.2 percent (7 of 17) from 3-point range.

A-State held an early 5-2 lead before the Redhawks took the lead with a 9-0 run to lead 11-5, with Jackson breaking up that stretch with an inside bucket. The Red Wolves reclaimed a 17-16 lead on a Washington three, but a late layup by SEMO’s Shymaryia Christopher gave the home team an 18-17 lead after one quarter.

A jumper by Taelour Pruitt pushed SEMO’s lead to five early in the second quarter. A-State then went on a 10-3 run to reclaim its lead, with Patton’s steal-and-score with 2:29 to go making it 28-25. The Redhawks would score back-to-back baskets to lead 29-28 with a minute to go in the half, but Jackson knocked down a free throw to tie, then her layup with 2 seconds left was good to give the Scarlet and Black a 31-29 halftime advantage.

The Red Wolves’ lead grew to as much as seven after a 6-0 run capped off by a 3-point play by Jackson. SEMO would buckle down defensively and re-take the lead after Christopher connected on a layup and the and-one. Baskets by Washington and Jackson ended the third, with A-State leading 52-49.

A-State led the entire fourth quarter, but SEMO would not go down without drama, cutting the deficit down to three on a 3-point play by Smith. Nevertheless, Jackson and the Red Wolves continued to put pressure on the Redhawks, leading by as much as 9 with 1:25 to play after a pair of Pendleton free throws. SEMO made it a two-score contest with 34 seconds left on a trey by Scott, but Washington closed out the night by sinking a pair of free throws.

FIVE THINGS TO NOTE:

· Trinitee Jackson recorded a double-double for the second consecutive game. It marks the first time in her career in which she has posted back-to-back double-doubles and is A-State’s first since Morgan Wallace did so versus Louisiana on Jan. 22-23, 2021.

· Keya Patton scored 17 points, matching her career high and giving her double-digit points for the fourth straight game.

· Jackson (15) and Morgan Wallace (10) recorded 10 or more rebounds in the contest, marking the first time an A-State duo recorded 10 or more boards in a game since Feb. 27, 2021, versus UT Arlington

· Arkansas State recorded 40 or more rebounds for the third game in a row.

· The Red Wolves broke a three-game winning streak in the series by SEMO, marking A-State’s first win over the Redhawks since Nov. 20, 1999, and the first win in Cape Girardeau since the 1979-80 season.

NEXT UP

A-State has a quick turnaround, hosting University of the Ozarks Tuesday night. Tip-off from First National Bank Arena is slated for 7 p.m. and the game will be streamed live on ESPN+, while the radio broadcast of all A-State women’s basketball games can be heard on 95.3/96.9 The Ticket.

SOCIAL MEDIA

For the latest on the A-State women’s basketball program, follow @AStateWB on Twitter and @astatewbb on Instagram, while also liking the team’s Facebook page at //Facebook.com/RedWolvesWBB.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Sharp County Sheriff Mark Counts, deputies got a call around 9:25 p.m. Saturday...
Sheriff: Two dead in possible murder/suicide
Makeda’s bakery to close Airways store through 2021, as scammers target a community GoFundMe
Makeda’s owners break silence after rapper Young Dolph’s murder in their bakery
Police confirmed Sunday night that they are investigating at least three shootings in the last...
Police investigate several Sunday shootings, 1 injured
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Suspect Vehicle
Police believe suspects in Covington shooting are linked to Young Dolph’s murder

Latest News

Arkansas soccer advances to Elite Eight
A-State fell 28-20 at Georgia State Saturday.
Red Wolves Coaches Show: Butch Jones Sees Growth in A-State Defense
Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks (16) gets away from Alabama defensive back Malachi Moore...
Arkansas football falls four spots to No. 25 in latest AP Poll
Troy head coach Chip Lindsey on the sideline during the Troy vs. Arkansas State game Saturday,...
Troy fires head football coach Chip Lindsey