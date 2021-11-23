Jackson’s monster night boosts A-State WBB to win at SEMO

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KAIT) - A dominant night in the post by Trinitee Jackson paved the way for a road triumph at the Show Me Center, lifting the Arkansas State women’s basketball team to a 73-65 win at Southeast Missouri Monday night.

The Dallas, Texas, native dropped 25 points on 9 of 13 shooting and 15 rebounds, giving her a double-double for the second game in a row. She was one of two players with double-digit rebounds for the Red Wolves (3-2), as Morgan Wallace hauled in 10 with 9 points on the night. The duo’s efforts helped A-State out-rebound SEMO (1-3) 48-36.

Keya Patton matched her career-best set on Friday versus Arkansas with 17 points while grabbing 4 rebounds. Jireh Washington continued to return to form in just her second game of the season, recording 12 points on 4 of 6 shooting, including 2 of 3 from 3-point range.

A-State shot 37.1 percent (23 of 62) from the field and 76.7 percent (23 of 30) from the free-throw line. The Red Wolves forced SEMO into 18 turnovers that turned into 23 points. Twenty of A-State’s 48 boards came on the offensive glass, a season best.

Roshala Scott led SEMO in scoring with 14 points, topping a trio of Redhawks in double figures. Halle Smith added 10 off the bench, while Deanay Watson scored 10. Watson and Kennedi Watkins posted a team-high 7 rebounds. SEMO shots 41.7 percent (25 of 60) from the floor and 41.2 percent (7 of 17) from 3-point range.

A-State held an early 5-2 lead before the Redhawks took the lead with a 9-0 run to lead 11-5, with Jackson breaking up that stretch with an inside bucket. The Red Wolves reclaimed a 17-16 lead on a Washington three, but a late layup by SEMO’s Shymaryia Christopher gave the home team an 18-17 lead after one quarter.

A jumper by Taelour Pruitt pushed SEMO’s lead to five early in the second quarter. A-State then went on a 10-3 run to reclaim its lead, with Patton’s steal-and-score with 2:29 to go making it 28-25. The Redhawks would score back-to-back baskets to lead 29-28 with a minute to go in the half, but Jackson knocked down a free throw to tie, then her layup with 2 seconds left was good to give the Scarlet and Black a 31-29 halftime advantage.

The Red Wolves’ lead grew to as much as seven after a 6-0 run capped off by a 3-point play by Jackson. SEMO would buckle down defensively and re-take the lead after Christopher connected on a layup and the and-one. Baskets by Washington and Jackson ended the third, with A-State leading 52-49.

A-State led the entire fourth quarter, but SEMO would not go down without drama, cutting the deficit down to three on a 3-point play by Smith. Nevertheless, Jackson and the Red Wolves continued to put pressure on the Redhawks, leading by as much as 9 with 1:25 to play after a pair of Pendleton free throws. SEMO made it a two-score contest with 34 seconds left on a trey by Scott, but Washington closed out the night by sinking a pair of free throws.

FIVE THINGS TO NOTE:

· Trinitee Jackson recorded a double-double for the second consecutive game. It marks the first time in her career in which she has posted back-to-back double-doubles and is A-State’s first since Morgan Wallace did so versus Louisiana on Jan. 22-23, 2021.

· Keya Patton scored 17 points, matching her career high and giving her double-digit points for the fourth straight game.

· Jackson (15) and Morgan Wallace (10) recorded 10 or more rebounds in the contest, marking the first time an A-State duo recorded 10 or more boards in a game since Feb. 27, 2021, versus UT Arlington

· Arkansas State recorded 40 or more rebounds for the third game in a row.

· The Red Wolves broke a three-game winning streak in the series by SEMO, marking A-State’s first win over the Redhawks since Nov. 20, 1999, and the first win in Cape Girardeau since the 1979-80 season.

NEXT UP

A-State has a quick turnaround, hosting University of the Ozarks Tuesday night. Tip-off from First National Bank Arena is slated for 7 p.m. and the game will be streamed live on ESPN+, while the radio broadcast of all A-State women’s basketball games can be heard on 95.3/96.9 The Ticket.

