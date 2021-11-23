Energy Alert
Jonesboro mayor, police chief address recent rash of shootings

Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver and Police Chief Rick Elliott addressed the recent rash of...
Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver and Police Chief Rick Elliott addressed the recent rash of shootings.(KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Following a weekend of shootings that sent multiple people to the hospital, Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver assured residents the shootings are related and not just random crimes.

During Tuesday’s news conference, Chief of Police Rick Elliott said there was a “correlation between these shootings and gang activity.”

“The shootings this week involve one group of people trying to settle their disputes with gunplay,” Elliott said.

When asked if the shootings were connected to the death of rapper Young Dolph in Memphis, the chief said there is no substantial information that connects the two.

“Rumors get running rampant pretty quick and that’s nothing we can substantiate at this time,” he said. “It’s an ongoing saga between a couple of groups here in town.”

He added the incident in Memphis was “unfortunate,” but has nothing to do with what is happening in Jonesboro.

Elliott urged witnesses to step forward and provide information that will help solve these recent shootings.

Jonesboro officials address recent shootings

The city of Jonesboro has seen 7 shootings in recent days.

Posted by Region 8 News on Tuesday, November 23, 2021

