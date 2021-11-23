Nov. 23: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

While today and tomorrow look dry across Region 8, rain is still slated to arrive by Thanksgiving morning.

Temperatures are slowly going to moderate with highs in the 50s and 60s, but cooler air will follow after the storm system on Thanksgiving.

Timing of the rainfall looks to be mainly in the morning hours, with sunshine by the afternoon.

Dry and cooler weather moves in for the weekend. Rainfall amounts on Thanksgiving look to be between 0.40-0.75″.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast.

News Headlines

There are currently several shootings being investigated in Jonesboro since Friday, and the community is on edge.

Two Arkansas men charged in connection with the January 6th Capitol insurrection will appear in court this week.

As if losing a loved one during the pandemic isn’t hard enough, how about a scammer trying to take advantage of your situation?

We’ll hear if Memphis’ own Wendy Moten moves on in The Voice tonight.

We’re only a few days away from Thanksgiving, and with all that food around the table, your pets may not want to have a bite.

Adam Jones will have details on these stories and more.

