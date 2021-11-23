Police investigate Monday night shooting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department is investigating a Monday evening shooting.

Police tell Region 8 News the shooting happened in the 3800 block of East Highland Drive around 9:45 p.m.

At least two apartments and two cars were hit; we don’t know if anyone was hurt.

