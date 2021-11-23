Energy Alert
Police investigate Monday night shooting

(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department is investigating a Monday evening shooting.

Police tell Region 8 News the shooting happened in the 3800 block of East Highland Drive around 9:45 p.m.

At least two apartments and two cars were hit; we don’t know if anyone was hurt.

Region 8 News is tracking all of the shootings around Jonesboro in recent days and will keep you updated on our app.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

