Staying safe during Thanksgiving

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise.

Even though these numbers are going up, many people are unaware of these numbers.

At a local grocery store in Jonesboro, two out of three people did not know that COVID-19 rates were rising.

“Everybody has had their shots in my family so when we do have our gatherings, we just take precaution and there’s no outsiders that come in,” Regina Freeman said.

Because Thanksgiving is not too far away, there may not be time for you to be fully vaccinated, but Dr. Joel Tumlison, Physician of Outbreak Response for the Arkansas Health Department, says that you should still get the vaccine.

Other ways to stay safe during the holiday if you are unvaccinated are eating outdoors or wearing masks.

