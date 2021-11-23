Energy Alert
Chilly Tuesday

November 23rd, 2021
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
It’s a cold start with temperatures in the 20s and 30s this morning. We’ll spend most of the day in the 30s and 40s, even with sunshine and a southerly breeze at times. Highs hit the low 50s before quickly falling back into the 40s. Clouds start to move in overnight and thicken up on Wednesday. Temperatures will try to make it to the 60s, and it’ll be a little windy too. Rain starts to move in Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Rain chances are at their highest near sunrise Thursday before slowly dropping into the afternoon. It’s possible some may see a little sun to end the day. Colder air moves in behind the front, and highs may stay in the 40s for Black Friday.

