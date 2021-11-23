Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Trial on Arkansas mask-mandate ban wraps up with no ruling

An Arkansas judge is considering whether to strike down a state law he’s temporarily blocked...
An Arkansas judge is considering whether to strike down a state law he’s temporarily blocked that bans mask mandates by schools and other governmental entities.(Storyblocks)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas judge is considering whether to strike down a state law he’s temporarily blocked that bans mask mandates by schools and other governmental entities.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox heard arguments Monday over the law, which has been on hold since August when Fox issued a preliminary injunction preventing the state from enforcing the mask ban.

On Monday, state health officials said that schools that did not require masks had a 25% higher rate of virus transmission than schools that did, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Fox did not issue a ruling Monday and set a Dec. 10 deadline for both sides to submit final written arguments.

In August, Fox ruled the law violates Arkansas’ constitution, saying it discriminates between public and private school students. He said it also infringes on the governor’s emergency powers, as well as the authority of county officials and the state Supreme Court.

More than 100 school districts and public charter schools approved mask mandates following Fox’s order, though many lifted or relaxed them as the state’s COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases decreased.

Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed the ban into law in April, but he has since said he regretted that decision and agreed with Fox’s ruling against it.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Sharp County Sheriff Mark Counts, deputies got a call around 9:25 p.m. Saturday...
Sheriff: Two dead in possible murder/suicide
Jonesboro police are investigating yet another shooting that sent one person to the hospital.
JPD investigating another shooting
Police confirmed Sunday night that they are investigating at least three shootings in the last...
Police investigate several Sunday shootings, 1 injured
Suspect in custody after Jonesboro shooting
Police investigate Monday night shooting

Latest News

Live COVID-19 coverage
Live at 1:30 p.m. WATCH: Gov. Hutchinson’s COVID-19 briefing
Jonesboro grocery store shopper
Staying safe during Thanksgiving
The Hub Homeless Resource Center in Jonesboro chose to give back with a health fair Thursday.
Homeless resource center seeking donations
Cameron West, 9, receives a COVID-19 vaccination at Englewood Health in Englewood, N.J.,...
How COVID shots for kids help prevent dangerous new variants