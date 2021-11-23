Woman killed, children injured in head-on collision

PHILLIPS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A White County woman died Sunday when her car collided head-on with a semi-truck.

Arkansas State Police said the crash happened at 2:33 p.m. Nov. 21 on U.S. Highway 49 north of Marvell in Phillips County.

Annie Irene Lowery, 48, of Searcy was southbound when her 2007 Hyundai Sonata veered into the northbound lane, hitting the front of a northbound 2017 Freightliner.

Lowery’s car came to a final rest on the shoulder of the southbound lane facing north.

The Phillips County coroner pronounced Lowery dead at the scene.

Two children in Lowery’s car were taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital with unspecified injuries.

According to the preliminary crash report, it was raining and the road conditions were wet.

