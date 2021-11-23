Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Woman killed, children injured in head-on collision

A woman died and two children were injured when their car collided head-on with a semi-truck.
A woman died and two children were injured when their car collided head-on with a semi-truck.(WCAX)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILLIPS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A White County woman died Sunday when her car collided head-on with a semi-truck.

Arkansas State Police said the crash happened at 2:33 p.m. Nov. 21 on U.S. Highway 49 north of Marvell in Phillips County.

Annie Irene Lowery, 48, of Searcy was southbound when her 2007 Hyundai Sonata veered into the northbound lane, hitting the front of a northbound 2017 Freightliner.

Lowery’s car came to a final rest on the shoulder of the southbound lane facing north.

The Phillips County coroner pronounced Lowery dead at the scene.

Two children in Lowery’s car were taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital with unspecified injuries.

According to the preliminary crash report, it was raining and the road conditions were wet.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Sharp County Sheriff Mark Counts, deputies got a call around 9:25 p.m. Saturday...
Sheriff: Two dead in possible murder/suicide
Jonesboro police are investigating yet another shooting that sent one person to the hospital.
JPD investigating another shooting
Police confirmed Sunday night that they are investigating at least three shootings in the last...
Police investigate several Sunday shootings, 1 injured
Suspect in custody after Jonesboro shooting
Police investigate Monday night shooting

Latest News

FILE - This March 14, 2019 file photo shows Garth Brooks performing at the iHeartRadio Music...
Garth Brooks announces historic concert at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark.
As you enjoy your thanksgiving feast in a couple days... think twice before giving any of that...
Keeping your pet safe during Thanksgiving
Animals need to stay away from fatty foods while during thanksgiving.
Keeping pets from thanksgiving food
The Hub Homeless Resource Center in Jonesboro chose to give back with a health fair Thursday.
Homeless resource center seeking donations