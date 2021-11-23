Energy Alert
Woman speaks out on weekend Jonesboro shooting

By Monae Stevens
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 8:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro Police reported a total of six incidents involving firearms within the last three days as of Monday evening.

A woman who was close by when shots were fired near Smoot Drive Sunday said she and her friends were unsure where the noise came from, but she knew it sounded extremely close.

“It was that immediate reaction of ‘what just happened and then after we realized what happened it was just like ‘everybody get inside’. We just shut all the doors and make sure everything is locked,” Brandi Milligan said.

Milligan was at a friend’s house celebrating “Friendsgiving” on Teresa Circle which is the next street over from Smoot.

She added everyone in the home was completely shocked when they realized someone fired gunshots.

Police said in a report the bullets hit a house, damaging “glass windows in security door and front door” as well as “siding on the house and window seals”.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.

