Arkansas State women’s basketball beats University of the Ozarks

Two days before Thanksgiving, all 11 players who saw the floor for the Arkansas State women’s basketball team managed to get a piece of the pie in a 95-49 victory over University of the Ozarks at First National Bank Arena.

A-State (4-2) swiped 25 steals in the victory, the second-most in a single game in program history, part of a 31-takeaway outing which led to 47 points off turnovers.

“I’m happy to get the win,” head coach Matt Daniel said. “Hopefully, we were able to rest some people and get others jump-started. We were able to work on some things and did a much better job rebounding the ball. It was good to keep bringing our freshmen along and getting them more minutes, and I’m glad to be 4-2 going into this weekend.”

Jade Upshaw led six double-figure scorers on the night with a career-high 17 points in the start, while also grabbing 4 rebounds and handing out 5 assists to just one turnover. Keya Patton posted another double-digit outing with 14 points and Mya Love added 12 points and 4 steals. Thirteen was a lucky number for rookie Lauryn Pendleton, as she dropped 13 points with 13 boards for her first collegiate double-double, while Karolina Szydlowska just missed a double-dip with 11 points and 9 rebounds. Mailyn Wilkerson chipped in 10 points to round out the six double-digit scorers.

The Red Wolves out-rebounded Ozarks 51-35 led by Pendleton and Szydlowska, but Talia Roldan also contributed with 7 boards off the bench. Jireh Washington also continued to progress in her return, seizing a career-high 8 steals.

A-State connected on 37 of 81 field goals (45.7 percent), but it was tough early on. After shooting just 19.0 percent (4-21) in the first quarter, A-State went on to shoot 54.1 percent (33-61) the rest of the way. Defensively, the Scarlet and Black limited Ozarks to just 11.1 percent (2-18) from 3-point range.

Baskets were hard to come by in the opening quarter, with the teams combining to shoot just 8 of 37 (21.6 percent). After Ozarks tied it at 8 with 3:21 to go, the Red Wolves closed the period on a 6-0 run that included four straight points by Love.

A-State found its shooting groove in the second quarter, outscoring Ozarks 28-11 and shooting 47.8 percent (11-23) from the floor. The Red Wolves got 7 points apiece from Upshaw and Wilkerson in the quarter to help expand the distance and give them a 42-19 lead at the half.

The Red Wolves kept the foot on the gas in the third quarter, outpacing the Eagles 29-10 to lead 71-29 after three. That effort included a 16-2 run that lasted over 4 minutes midway through the period.

Arkansas State cruised in the fourth quarter, keeping up with the Eagles to finish off the 46-point triumph. Upshaw and Love both registered 6 points as the Red Wolves shot 60.0 percent (9-15) to end the night.

FIVE THINGS TO NOTE:

· Arkansas State forced 31 turnovers on Tuesday night, the most since Nov. 12, 2010, versus Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (32).

· Freshman Lauryn Pendleton scored 13 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for the first double-double of her career.

· A-State swiped 25 steals in the contest, the second most in school history and the most since Nov. 21, 1991, versus Northeast Louisiana (28).

· Arkansas State recorded 40 or more rebounds for the fourth game in a row.

· Every player who saw action Tuesday night scored, marking the second time this season every player factored into the scoring column in a game. Six of those players registered 10 or more points, the first time six or more players scored 10-plus since Feb. 9, 2019, versus Troy.

NEXT UP

A-State now turns its attention to another two-game set this weekend, traveling to Tulsa, Okla., for the ORU Thanksgiving Classic. The Red Wolves will first take on host Oral Roberts Saturday (2 p.m.) before a neutral-site showdown with Abilene Christian at 11 a.m. Sunday. Both games will be streamed live on ORUAthletics.com, while the radio broadcast of all A-State women’s basketball games can be heard on 95.3/96.9 The Ticket.

