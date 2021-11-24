Beebe police K-9 to receive body armor

BEEBE, Ark. (KAIT) - A White County police department will be receiving body armor protection for its police K-9.

According to a Facebook post from the Beebe Police Department, the department’s K-9, Rudy, will be getting the donation.

With the donation, all three of the department’s K-9s--Kona, Crank, and Rudy--will be using bullet and stab protection vests from Vested Interest K9′s, Inc.

The department said the vest used by Rudy will include the words “In Memory of K9 Gabo, Jonesboro, AR- EOW 1/16/20.”

Gabo was injured in December 2018 after the Jonesboro police SWAT team went to a Jonesboro apartment complex on a call.

He was shot five times at point-blank range and died in 2020 after a serious illness.

