Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Beebe police K-9 to receive body armor

Beebe Police Department K-9 Rudy will be receiving body armor due to a charitable donation from...
Beebe Police Department K-9 Rudy will be receiving body armor due to a charitable donation from Vested Interest K9s, Inc.(Source: Beebe Police Department Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEEBE, Ark. (KAIT) - A White County police department will be receiving body armor protection for its police K-9.

According to a Facebook post from the Beebe Police Department, the department’s K-9, Rudy, will be getting the donation.

With the donation, all three of the department’s K-9s--Kona, Crank, and Rudy--will be using bullet and stab protection vests from Vested Interest K9′s, Inc.

Beebe Police Department’s K9 Rudy to get donation of body armor. All three Beebe Police Department K9's (Kona, Crank...

Posted by Beebe Police Department on Wednesday, November 24, 2021

The department said the vest used by Rudy will include the words “In Memory of K9 Gabo, Jonesboro, AR- EOW 1/16/20.”

Gabo was injured in December 2018 after the Jonesboro police SWAT team went to a Jonesboro apartment complex on a call.

He was shot five times at point-blank range and died in 2020 after a serious illness.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman died and two children were injured when their car collided head-on with a semi-truck.
Woman killed, children injured in head-on collision
Two people died and another person was hurt when their vehicles collided head-on.
2 killed in head-on collision
A Jonesboro police officer responding to a call for help instead reported finding a man with...
Police: Man with meth found masturbating outside McDonald’s
According to court documents, officers arrested 20-year-old Shaun Joseph Thomas on Nov. 19...
Affidavit: Man drove Missouri girl to Jonesboro for sex
Police investigate Monday night shooting

Latest News

Michael Morris was last seen walking along Highway 367 in Jackson County.
Human remains identified as missing man
Plaza Tire Service will partner with Sun Auto Tire & Service Inc. in a deal that is expected to...
Plaza Tire Service to partner with Sun Auto Tire & Service
When you open it on the bottom of the label, you can slide a knife along the edge of the can on...
This is why cranberry sauce labels are upside down
A federal judge says no phones, laptops or recording devices will be allowed at next week’s...
No phones, laptops allowed at Josh Duggar child porn trial