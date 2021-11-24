Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Food bank demand up, supply down as Thanksgiving approaches

The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas needs help.
The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas is in need of donations.
The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas is in need of donations.(KAIT)
By Chase Gage
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Demand is up. Supply is down. Something has to give.

The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas has been hit hard in recent weeks, ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The food bank held a commodity distribution event in Paragould Wednesday morning and ran out of food by 10 a.m.

Rebecca Hendrix, chief development officer at the food bank, said it’s a complex issue.

“We’re running out of food a lot faster at those events because more people are in need than have ever been before,” she said. “More recently, it’s new people who are coming. Not people who the same people who have been coming for the last year, but more new people than we’ve ever seen before.”

Additionally, food prices and shipping costs are up.

For instance, prior to the pandemic, they could buy a box of macaroni for 25 cents.

Now, that same box costs 41 cents. On top of that, it costs more and takes longer to place and receive orders for the warehouse.

To add insult to injury, food and monetary donations are down as well.

“More people than ever are in need, and we’re just hoping the community can help,” Hendrix said.

The food bank needs donations all year, not just during the holidays.

To make a donation, you can visit the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas or visit their website here.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman died and two children were injured when their car collided head-on with a semi-truck.
Woman killed, children injured in head-on collision
Two people died and another person was hurt when their vehicles collided head-on.
2 killed in head-on collision
A Jonesboro police officer responding to a call for help instead reported finding a man with...
Police: Man with meth found masturbating outside McDonald’s
According to court documents, officers arrested 20-year-old Shaun Joseph Thomas on Nov. 19...
Affidavit: Man drove Missouri girl to Jonesboro for sex
Police investigate Monday night shooting

Latest News

Groups work Wednesday to prepare for the 2021 Jonesboro Community Thanksgiving Dinner.
Volunteers prepare for community dinner, two years in the making
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Beebe Police Department K-9 Rudy will be receiving body armor due to a charitable donation from...
Beebe police K-9 to receive body armor
Michael Morris was last seen walking along Highway 367 in Jackson County.
Human remains identified as missing man