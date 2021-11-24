Food bank demand up, supply down as Thanksgiving approaches

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Demand is up. Supply is down. Something has to give.

The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas has been hit hard in recent weeks, ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The food bank held a commodity distribution event in Paragould Wednesday morning and ran out of food by 10 a.m.

Rebecca Hendrix, chief development officer at the food bank, said it’s a complex issue.

“We’re running out of food a lot faster at those events because more people are in need than have ever been before,” she said. “More recently, it’s new people who are coming. Not people who the same people who have been coming for the last year, but more new people than we’ve ever seen before.”

Additionally, food prices and shipping costs are up.

For instance, prior to the pandemic, they could buy a box of macaroni for 25 cents.

Now, that same box costs 41 cents. On top of that, it costs more and takes longer to place and receive orders for the warehouse.

To add insult to injury, food and monetary donations are down as well.

“More people than ever are in need, and we’re just hoping the community can help,” Hendrix said.

The food bank needs donations all year, not just during the holidays.

To make a donation, you can visit the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas or visit their website here.

