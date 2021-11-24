Energy Alert
High travel expected for the Thanksgiving travel week

Thanksgiving is almost here, and officials expect to see the busiest roadways and crowded airports in the next couple of days.(Noelle Williams)
By Noelle Williams
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Thanksgiving is almost here, and officials expect to see the busiest roadways and crowded airports in the next couple of days.

“You’ve got to plan ahead of time,” Tyler Richardson, one driver said.

Like millions of drivers, Richardson is hitting the road for Thanksgiving. With the added traffic he’s making his travels early.

“Definitely a major impact on me going back and forth” Richardson said.

Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said drivers can expect to see more law enforcement on the roads.

“Thanksgiving is normally the busiest travel day of the year, the travel weekend,″ Sgt. Parrott said. “So, we’re going to have a lot of our efforts on interstate 55, 57, the 4 lane U.S. 57 and 412.”

He said highway patrol will participate in Operation CARE, “combined accident reduction effort”, in hopes to prevent accidents or fatalities.

“This is a time to be Thankful for everything we have. The last thing we as law enforcement, first responders want or families want is for thanksgiving to be remembered is a time of loss,” Sgt. Parrott said

Nick Chabarria with AAA shared most are opting to drive this holiday. However, airports are not far behinds as they expect to see 51,000 Missouri flyers. Despite airlines struggling with worker shortages.

“If you are flying masks are required inside airports and airplanes, that’s a federal requirement. We’re asking travelers to bring their patience this year,” Chabarria said.

He said travel will be busy through Sunday. Whether you are flying or driving, he advises folks to be prepared.

“Making sure that your tires are properly inflated, you’re getting your oil change regularly. If you still have time, maybe get your car in before you leave, and make sure your battery is in working order,” Chabarria said.

Sgt. Parrott said law enforcement will increase on roadways starting Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. through Sunday at midnight.

