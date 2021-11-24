Energy Alert
Kellogg’s to hire permanent replacements for plant workers on strike

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 7:57 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Kellogg’s will soon take a new step as workers continue to strike.

Kellogg’s plans to start hiring permanent replacements for some of its 1,400 striking plant workers.

This comes after the company failed to reach an agreement with the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union Tuesday.

Workers have been on strike since Oct. 5.

Negotiations aren’t scheduled to resume until the week of Dec. 6.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

