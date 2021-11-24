Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

No phones, laptops allowed at Josh Duggar child porn trial

A federal judge says no phones, laptops or recording devices will be allowed at next week’s...
A federal judge says no phones, laptops or recording devices will be allowed at next week’s child pornography trial of former reality TV star Josh Duggar.(Washington County Arkansas Jail via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. - A federal judge says no phones, laptops or recording devices will be allowed at next week’s child pornography trial of former reality TV star Josh Duggar.

U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks issued the order ahead of the trial, which is set to begin Tuesday in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Duggar, who appeared in TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting,” was charged in April with two counts of downloading and possessing child pornography.

The 33-year-old faces up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000 on each count if he’s convicted.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman died and two children were injured when their car collided head-on with a semi-truck.
Woman killed, children injured in head-on collision
Two people died and another person was hurt when their vehicles collided head-on.
2 killed in head-on collision
A Jonesboro police officer responding to a call for help instead reported finding a man with...
Police: Man with meth found masturbating outside McDonald’s
According to court documents, officers arrested 20-year-old Shaun Joseph Thomas on Nov. 19...
Affidavit: Man drove Missouri girl to Jonesboro for sex
Police investigate Monday night shooting

Latest News

The recall involves select code dates of Country Time Lemonade, Tang, Arizona Tea and limited...
Country Time, Tang, Kool-Aid, Arizona Tea voluntarily recalled for potential presence of glass and metal
Kellogg's strike
Kellogg’s to hire permanent replacements for plant workers on strike
The buck knocked over a few tables and chairs, but he was not injured. He was later lured...
CAUGHT ON CAM: Deer breaks into Tennessee elementary school, gets stuck inside
Kellogg's strike
Kellogg's to hire permanent replacement for plant workers on strike