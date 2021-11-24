Nov. 24: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your Thanksgiving Eve on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Clouds will start to thicken up today. Temperatures will try to make it to the 60s, and it’ll be a little windy too.

Rain starts to move in Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Rain chances are at their highest near sunrise Thursday before slowly dropping into the afternoon.

It’s possible some may see a little sun to end the day. Colder air moves in behind the front, and highs may stay in the 40s for Black Friday.

News Headlines

The Mayor and Police Chief address several concerns after a string of shootings in the city of Jonesboro has the community on edge.

As gas prices continue to rise in the nation, experts are saying you shouldn’t expect them to come down any time soon.

Tomorrow is Thanksgiving, and doctors say you should be extra careful as Covid-19 continues to be a threat.

A non-profit in Central Arkansas takes the battle against drug addiction to the mat.

Memphis native Wendy Moten is moving on to the top ten on NBC’s The Voice.

We hope you have a safe and Happy Thanksgiving!

