Plaza Tire Service to partner with Sun Auto Tire & Service

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Plaza Tire Service will partner with Sun Auto Tire & Service Inc. in a deal that is expected to close on December 31.

According to a release from Plaza Tire Service, with the addition of Plaza’s locations, it will bring Sun Auto Tire & Service to more than 350 stores.

They said the company name will not change. Existing locations, as well as new stores will be branded as Plaza Tire Service.

Plaza Tire Service owners Mark Rhodes and Scott Rhodes invested in Sun Auto Tire & Service. Both of them, as well as Mark’s oldest son Sam, will continue their respective roles in the day-to-day operations of Plaza Tire Services.

The Plaza Tire Service headquarters, including its warehouse and distribution center, will stay in Cape Girardeau.

According to the release, there is no downsizing of employees due to the decision.

“We didn’t go looking for a buyer for our company,” said Mark Rhodes, president of Plaza Tire Service. “But when Sun Auto reached out and we saw their plans, the way they do business, the other acquisitions they made, it became clear that this could be a good option for us. We’re excited to get started on this next chapter in the history of Plaza Tire Service.”

“We have been growing this company and building on our father’s legacy for years,” said Scott Rhodes, vice president of Plaza Tire Service. “Our agreement with Sun Auto lets us continue to grow the Plaza Tire Service brand. From the perspective of our employees and customers, it’s business as usual.”

Plaza Tire Service, headquartered in Cape Girardeau, was founded in 1963. It has locations across Missouri, southern Illinois, western Kentucky and northern Arkansas.

