Police search for stabbing suspect

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - West Memphis police are searching for a suspect that they believe was involved in a stabbing earlier this week.

According to a media release from the city of West Memphis, Kendric D. Gillum Jr. was being sought on criminal attempt-murder 1st degree and domestic battery-1st degree. Police went to the Walker Street Grocery at S.L. Henry and South Walker Nov. 23 after getting a call about a stabbing.

Kendric D. Gillum Jr. is being sought as a suspect in connection with a stabbing Nov. 23 in front of Walker Street Grocery in West Memphis. (Source: West Memphis Police Department)

Gillum is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Gillum’s whereabouts can call West Memphis police at 870-735-1210.

