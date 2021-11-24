Police search for stabbing suspect
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - West Memphis police are searching for a suspect that they believe was involved in a stabbing earlier this week.
According to a media release from the city of West Memphis, Kendric D. Gillum Jr. was being sought on criminal attempt-murder 1st degree and domestic battery-1st degree. Police went to the Walker Street Grocery at S.L. Henry and South Walker Nov. 23 after getting a call about a stabbing.
Gillum is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on Gillum’s whereabouts can call West Memphis police at 870-735-1210.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.