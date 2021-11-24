Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Police search for stabbing suspect

West Memphis police are searching for a suspect that they believe was involved in a stabbing...
West Memphis police are searching for a suspect that they believe was involved in a stabbing earlier this week.(WVUE/Raycom)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - West Memphis police are searching for a suspect that they believe was involved in a stabbing earlier this week.

According to a media release from the city of West Memphis, Kendric D. Gillum Jr. was being sought on criminal attempt-murder 1st degree and domestic battery-1st degree. Police went to the Walker Street Grocery at S.L. Henry and South Walker Nov. 23 after getting a call about a stabbing.

Kendric D. Gillum Jr. is being sought as a suspect in connection with a stabbing Nov. 23 in...
Kendric D. Gillum Jr. is being sought as a suspect in connection with a stabbing Nov. 23 in front of Walker Street Grocery in West Memphis.(Source: West Memphis Police Department)

Gillum is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Gillum’s whereabouts can call West Memphis police at 870-735-1210.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman died and two children were injured when their car collided head-on with a semi-truck.
Woman killed, children injured in head-on collision
Two people died and another person was hurt when their vehicles collided head-on.
2 killed in head-on collision
A Jonesboro police officer responding to a call for help instead reported finding a man with...
Police: Man with meth found masturbating outside McDonald’s
According to court documents, officers arrested 20-year-old Shaun Joseph Thomas on Nov. 19...
Affidavit: Man drove Missouri girl to Jonesboro for sex
Police investigate Monday night shooting

Latest News

The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas is in need of donations.
Food bank demand up, supply down as Thanksgiving approaches
Groups work Wednesday to prepare for the 2021 Jonesboro Community Thanksgiving Dinner.
Volunteers prepare for community dinner, two years in the making
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Beebe Police Department K-9 Rudy will be receiving body armor due to a charitable donation from...
Beebe police K-9 to receive body armor