Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Study: Arkansas ranks #1 for safe driving

Best and Worst states for distracted driving
Best and Worst states for distracted driving(KAIT)
By Karesse Clemons
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas ranks number 1 for safe driving, according to a new study.

The study by Whistleout.com ranks New Mexico, Alabama, and Montana among the worst states for driving.

Over the holidays, Arkansas State Police are keeping a close eye out for drivers who are using cell phones and are not wearing seat belts.

However, this doesn’t sit well with Arkansas resident BJ Thomas.

“I know they are trying to do their jobs but putting tickets on top of tickets and putting folks in jail on little petty crimes isn’t going to solve anything so you might as well use the bed for some real stuff,” BJ Thomas said.

This initiative is a partnership with the National Highway Safety Administration.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman died and two children were injured when their car collided head-on with a semi-truck.
Woman killed, children injured in head-on collision
According to Sharp County Sheriff Mark Counts, deputies got a call around 9:25 p.m. Saturday...
Sheriff: Two dead in possible murder/suicide
Jonesboro police are investigating yet another shooting that sent one person to the hospital.
JPD investigating another shooting
Police investigate Monday night shooting
Police confirmed Sunday night that they are investigating at least three shootings in the last...
Police investigate several Sunday shootings, 1 injured

Latest News

This year's fatal crash number is the third-largest annual number of fatalities in Arkansas...
Arkansas fatal crashes higher than years past
The parking lot south of City Hall at 300 S. Church Street and the lot at Huntington and Union...
Maintenance forces closure of downtown parking lots
1 killed in the crash of a small plane in Forrest City
More people are wanting a solution to frequent crashes at this intersection
Leaders request study for Greene County intersection