Study: Arkansas ranks #1 for safe driving

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas ranks number 1 for safe driving, according to a new study.

The study by Whistleout.com ranks New Mexico, Alabama, and Montana among the worst states for driving.

Over the holidays, Arkansas State Police are keeping a close eye out for drivers who are using cell phones and are not wearing seat belts.

However, this doesn’t sit well with Arkansas resident BJ Thomas.

“I know they are trying to do their jobs but putting tickets on top of tickets and putting folks in jail on little petty crimes isn’t going to solve anything so you might as well use the bed for some real stuff,” BJ Thomas said.

This initiative is a partnership with the National Highway Safety Administration.

