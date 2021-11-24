Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Volunteers prepare for community dinner, two years in the making

Groups work Wednesday to prepare for the 2021 Jonesboro Community Thanksgiving Dinner.
Groups work Wednesday to prepare for the 2021 Jonesboro Community Thanksgiving Dinner.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Community Thanksgiving Dinner is returning for the 2021 holiday season after the COVID-19 pandemic forced its cancelation last year.

The program serves members of the community who are without a home, food, or family each year by providing a dining experience or delivering foods to homes.

The spokesperson of the event, Richard Carvell, said the event is not possible without the help of the community.

“We couldn’t do this event without volunteers, in 2019, we had about 500 volunteers,” Carvell said. They are expecting to have around the same amount.

Volunteers of all ages were at the St. Bernards Auditorium Wednesday, helping to set up for Thursday’s event.

Asher Braveparrish is a 10-year-old from Jonesboro who said why he thought it was so important to volunteer.

“If you have, like a lot of water or money, you can donate it to families in need,” Braveparrish said.

Braveparrish was just one of many children in attendance with their parents to try and do their part for the event.

The Jonesboro Community Thanksgiving Dinner is set for Nov. 25 at the St. Bernards Auditorium at 11 a.m., until they run out of food.

People who are looking to have food delivered to their homes must live in the city limits of Jonesboro, and they must contact (870) 336-0555 before 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 25.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman died and two children were injured when their car collided head-on with a semi-truck.
Woman killed, children injured in head-on collision
Two people died and another person was hurt when their vehicles collided head-on.
2 killed in head-on collision
A Jonesboro police officer responding to a call for help instead reported finding a man with...
Police: Man with meth found masturbating outside McDonald’s
According to court documents, officers arrested 20-year-old Shaun Joseph Thomas on Nov. 19...
Affidavit: Man drove Missouri girl to Jonesboro for sex
Police investigate Monday night shooting

Latest News

The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas is in need of donations.
Food bank demand up, supply down as Thanksgiving approaches
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Beebe Police Department K-9 Rudy will be receiving body armor due to a charitable donation from...
Beebe police K-9 to receive body armor
Michael Morris was last seen walking along Highway 367 in Jackson County.
Human remains identified as missing man