Volunteers prepare for community dinner, two years in the making

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Community Thanksgiving Dinner is returning for the 2021 holiday season after the COVID-19 pandemic forced its cancelation last year.

The program serves members of the community who are without a home, food, or family each year by providing a dining experience or delivering foods to homes.

The spokesperson of the event, Richard Carvell, said the event is not possible without the help of the community.

“We couldn’t do this event without volunteers, in 2019, we had about 500 volunteers,” Carvell said. They are expecting to have around the same amount.

Volunteers of all ages were at the St. Bernards Auditorium Wednesday, helping to set up for Thursday’s event.

Asher Braveparrish is a 10-year-old from Jonesboro who said why he thought it was so important to volunteer.

“If you have, like a lot of water or money, you can donate it to families in need,” Braveparrish said.

Braveparrish was just one of many children in attendance with their parents to try and do their part for the event.

The Jonesboro Community Thanksgiving Dinner is set for Nov. 25 at the St. Bernards Auditorium at 11 a.m., until they run out of food.

People who are looking to have food delivered to their homes must live in the city limits of Jonesboro, and they must contact (870) 336-0555 before 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 25.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.