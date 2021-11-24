Energy Alert
Windy Today, Rain Tonight

November 24th, 2021
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Clouds and wind increase today ahead of tonight’s rain and cold front. Boost by the wind, temperatures should make it into the 60s later this afternoon. The wind stays breezy overnight pumping in moisture ahead of the cold front. Rain chances start to rise after midnight and peak around sunrise Thanksgiving morning. Heavy rain and lightning may make for a loud morning for some. No severe weather is expected. Lingering showers may last through mid-morning, but we should start to dry out as we head past lunch. Some may see sunshine to end the day. Temperatures slowly drop through Thanksgiving and will be in the 20s by the morning of Black Friday. The next rain chance won’t be until next week, and highs try to get back to the 60s over the weekend.

Ryan's Tuesday Evening Update (11/23/2021)
Zach's Tuesday Morning Forecast (11/23)
Ryan's Monday 6PM Forecast
Ryan's Tuesday 5PM Forecast (11/23/2021)
