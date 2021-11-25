1 injured in morning shooting in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The City of Jonesboro was hit with a morning shooting on Thanksgiving morning.

Police responded to a ‘shots fired’ call a little before 6 a.m. at the intersection of Aggie and Holmes.

Another shots fired call early this morning in Jonesboro off of Aggie road. Police are on scene collecting bullet casings. @Region8News @YourRegion8 @TheJonesboroPD pic.twitter.com/YBfmESgXTK — Adam Jones (@AJonesKAIT) November 25, 2021

When they got to the scene, officers found shell casings in the area.

According to Jonesboro police, one victim was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Police are currently investigating the shooting.

This is the eighth shooting in Jonesboro over the last seven days.

