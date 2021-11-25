Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

1 injured in morning shooting in Jonesboro

(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The City of Jonesboro was hit with a morning shooting on Thanksgiving morning.

Police responded to a ‘shots fired’ call a little before 6 a.m. at the intersection of Aggie and Holmes.

When they got to the scene, officers found shell casings in the area.

According to Jonesboro police, one victim was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Police are currently investigating the shooting.

This is the eighth shooting in Jonesboro over the last seven days.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Morris was last seen walking along Highway 367 in Jackson County.
Human remains identified as missing man
Two people died and another person was hurt when their vehicles collided head-on.
2 killed in head-on collision
A Jonesboro police officer responding to a call for help instead reported finding a man with...
Police: Man with meth found masturbating outside McDonald’s
A woman died and two children were injured when their car collided head-on with a semi-truck.
Woman killed, children injured in head-on collision
When you open it on the bottom of the label, you can slide a knife along the edge of the can on...
This is why cranberry sauce labels are upside down

Latest News

Officials give tips on how to keep pounds off this Thanksgiving.
Keeping pounds off this Thanksgiving
Local martial arts coaches gives shoppers safety tips
Deals and thefts roll in during the holidays
Groups work Wednesday to prepare for the 2021 Jonesboro Community Thanksgiving Dinner.
Volunteers prepare for community dinner, two years in the making
The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas is in need of donations.
Food bank demand up, supply down as Thanksgiving approaches