1 injured in morning shooting in Jonesboro
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The City of Jonesboro was hit with a morning shooting on Thanksgiving morning.
Police responded to a ‘shots fired’ call a little before 6 a.m. at the intersection of Aggie and Holmes.
When they got to the scene, officers found shell casings in the area.
According to Jonesboro police, one victim was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.
Police are currently investigating the shooting.
This is the eighth shooting in Jonesboro over the last seven days.
