Arkansas ranked #25 in latest College Football Playoff Top 25

For a school record third straight week, the Arkansas Razorbacks are ranked inside the College Football Playoff Top 25 checking in at No. 25 this week.

The Razorbacks made history last week being ranked for a second consecutive week and setting a new program best at No. 21 after winning at LSU in the Battle for the Boot. The week prior, the Hogs cracked the CFB Playoff’s Top 25 for the first time since 2016 following a win over No. 17 Mississippi State.

Arkansas closes out the regular season on Friday with another trophy on the line in the Battle Line Rivalry against Missouri. The Razorbacks and Tigers are set to kick off at 2:30 p.m. on CBS.

