Arkansas State center Jacob Still reflects before Senior Day

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One constant for Arkansas State football over the last 5 seasons is center Jacob Still. Saturday will be the final game for #64.

It will be one to remember just like his very first visit to Jonesboro. “I was a sophomore in high school,” Still said in Tuesday’s weekly press conference. “And something happened where like my name didn’t get written down on the recruiting list. So I showed up and they didn’t have my name there on the list. I was like, dang, they didn’t have my name on the list, I wonder if they even want me. So me and my dad just bought a ticket, and we sat up top by the press box. It was Coach Anderson’s first game I think against Utah State. The reason why I wanted to come here, I just fell in love with how passionate the fans were for the players.”

Still continues a family legacy of linemen. His father was an All-American at Tennessee, his brother won a Sugar Bowl at Ole Miss. Ben inspired Jacob in one of his fondest Arkansas State memories: running with the Red Wolves flag after a 2019 Camellia Bowl victory.

“My brother was a senior, they beat Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl. After that game, he went and grabbed the flag and he started waving it around their stadium. I was like, if I ever get the chance to do that, I’m going to grab our flag and try to run on our field too. So we were in the victory formation, snapped it to Layne. And I took off on a dead sprint. Cause I remember thinking, if I do it, I’ll have to do it quick so I don’t get in trouble. And it had been raining all that game, and it was heavier than I ever thought. So I picked it up, and I started running. I was like, man, I’m not going to be able to do this very much. So I just ran to the 50 yard line and started waving it a couple times. And I just dropped it because I was out of breath.

The Collierville native made A-State history last week at Georgia State. Still set a new program record with 52 career starts. His first start came in 2017 at Nebraska.

“Its just kind of a crazy stat. It doesn’t even feel like that many. The days are long, but the years go by quick. I’m been very blessed I’ve been able to play that long without any significant injuries. A lot of luck has happened. It’s really a testament to Eric down there in the training room and Ron keeping my body healthy.”

Red Wolves head coach Butch Jones said he talks to Still often for input and information on the program. He’s proud of Jacob’s resilience. “Season didn’t start off the way he had planned or liked to, not starting,” Jones added. “And you would have never known it. Continued to lead in his own way. Continued to lead by positivity, brought it in practice every single day. And then when he got his opportunity, he made the most of it. And if you talk about an individual that’s vested in this program, who has an affinity for this program, who lives and dies with this program, it’s Jacob Still.”

2-9 Arkansas State faces 3-8 Texas State Saturday at Centennial Bank Stadium. Kickoff is at 1:00pm, the game will be streamed on ESPN+.

