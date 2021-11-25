Arkansas State men’s basketball signs two players for 2022-23 recruiting class

Victory Rock Prep guard Terrance Ford Jr. and Marietta (Ga.) High School forward Izaiyah Nelson have signed their National Letter of Intents to join the Arkansas State men’s basketball program for the 2022-23 season.

In seven games this season for Victory Rock Prep, Ford is averaging 32.6 points, 4.6 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 2.4 steals. Last season, the 6-foot-1 guard played at Leo High School and led the squad to the sectional championship game averaging 16.3 points, 5.4 assists, and 2.1 steals per game.

Named Class 1A Honorable Mention All-State in 2020, Ford helped Orr High School to a top-25 national ranking and the state title. He scored 23 points and added 7 assists and 4 steals in the championship game. He averaged 13.2 points, 6.1 assists, 2.5 steals and 2.2 rebounds in the 2019-20 season.

“Terrance is an ultra-quick, physical point guard,” said A-State head coach Mike Balado. “He is wise beyond his years as his basketball IQ is off the charts. His toughness and leadership are qualities you love in a point guard. Terrance can score at all three levels and is an excellent 3-point shooter. We cannot wait to get Terrance on campus next summer and in a Red Wolves uniform.”

Standing at 6-foot-9, Nelson has prepped at Marietta (Ga.) High School and is widely known as a defensive presence around the rim. A 7A-South All-State selection last season, Nelson averaged 8.6 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks per game.

“Izaiyah has such a huge upside,” said Balado. “He is a 6-foot-9 high-level athlete with special shot blocking ability. He runs the floor like a guard and will be able to guard multiple positions. With continued development in his offensive game, he will be a great player for our program.”

