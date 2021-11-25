Arkansas State women’s basketball signs two players for 2022-23 recruiting class

While the 2021-22 season may be in full swing, Arkansas State women’s basketball head coach Matt Daniel continued to bolster his future rosters, announcing the addition of two signees from the junior college ranks on Wednesday.

Jordan Clark (Jones College [Miss.]) and Tieriney Echols (State Fair CC [Mo.]) inked with the Red Wolves and are slated to join the program for the 2022-23 campaign.

“I am super excited about this signing class,” Daniel said. “Jordan Clark is a versatile shooter. She is a tough defender and gives us some maturity at multiple places on the floor. Tieriney Echols can score on all three levels and plays multiple positions for her team currently. They’re both very well-coached and they are warriors that I’m very excited to add to our roster. I cannot wait to get them here.”

Clark has been a key piece for Jones College over the past two seasons, playing in all but one game and seeing time in all 21 games last season. She helped the Bobcats to back-to-back conference and region titles, averaging 5.7 points and 2.2 rebounds in 19.4 minutes per game as a sophomore. As a freshman, she averaged 5.3 points and scored 10 or more in six games. The Ellisville, Miss., native prepped at South Jones High School and was the school’s first-ever player to be named to The Clarion-Ledger’s Dandy Dozen. She was also chosen to play in the Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Game.

Echols has been a force in the post for State Fair Community College, including a strong start to this season. The Memphis native is second on the team in scoring (12.7 points/game) and rebounding (6.4 rebounds/game), with a pair of double-doubles early on in her sophomore season. As a freshman, Echols played in 11 games, drawing nine starts, and averaged 6.6 points per contest while grabbing 6.3 boards per game.

