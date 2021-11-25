Cold Shopping on this Black Friday

The 20s become 40s later today, but that’s as high as temperatures get today, even with sunshine and southerly winds. Breezy winds help push temperatures up to near 60 Saturday. Red Wolves football is looking nice, especially with an afternoon kickoff. It could be a little chilly by the end of the game as the sun sets. No rain chances over the next 7 days as moisture stays away. We do get a weak front or two, but nothing major. Highs mostly stay in the 50s through early next week before 60s and possibly 70s move in later.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.