Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Community Dinner provides everyone a chance to celebrate

This year’s event saw over 300 volunteers help do home deliveries as well as set up the...
This year’s event saw over 300 volunteers help do home deliveries as well as set up the auditorium for the event.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Community Thanksgiving Dinner has returned for the 2021 Holiday Season after the COVID-19 pandemic forced its cancelation last year.

The program served members of the community who are without a home, food, or family each year by providing a dining experience or delivering foods to homes.

The event’s coordinator, Barbara Sanders, says the event is not possible without the help of the community.

“This community has never let us down. They started this over 20 years ago, a small group did it and it has just grown every year, through word-of-mouth and more and more people volunteer,” Sanders said.

Volunteers of all ages were at the St. Bernards Auditorium Thursday, helping set up and pass out meals for the people of Jonesboro.

Chris Hughes has been volunteering for years at the dinner and he says this is exactly what we have to be thankful for.

“When we started doing this, there was a handful of us and now when you show up in the morning and there’s 500 people here waiting to help out,” Hughes said. “That’s why we give thanks.”

This year’s event saw over 300 volunteers help do home deliveries as well as set up the auditorium for the event.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Morris was last seen walking along Highway 367 in Jackson County.
Human remains identified as missing man
Two people died and another person was hurt when their vehicles collided head-on.
2 killed in head-on collision
1 injured in morning shooting in Jonesboro
A Jonesboro police officer responding to a call for help instead reported finding a man with...
Police: Man with meth found masturbating outside McDonald’s
A woman died and two children were injured when their car collided head-on with a semi-truck.
Woman killed, children injured in head-on collision

Latest News

The 16th annual Turkey Trot was held Thursday in Jonesboro.
Turkey Trot back after year’s hiatus
The Kennett Humane Department hosted a pet-friendly Thanksgiving dinner this week.
Kennett Humane Department celebrates Thanksgiving
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
1 injured in morning shooting in Jonesboro