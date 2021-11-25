Community Dinner provides everyone a chance to celebrate

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Community Thanksgiving Dinner has returned for the 2021 Holiday Season after the COVID-19 pandemic forced its cancelation last year.

The program served members of the community who are without a home, food, or family each year by providing a dining experience or delivering foods to homes.

The event’s coordinator, Barbara Sanders, says the event is not possible without the help of the community.

“This community has never let us down. They started this over 20 years ago, a small group did it and it has just grown every year, through word-of-mouth and more and more people volunteer,” Sanders said.

Volunteers of all ages were at the St. Bernards Auditorium Thursday, helping set up and pass out meals for the people of Jonesboro.

Chris Hughes has been volunteering for years at the dinner and he says this is exactly what we have to be thankful for.

“When we started doing this, there was a handful of us and now when you show up in the morning and there’s 500 people here waiting to help out,” Hughes said. “That’s why we give thanks.”

This year’s event saw over 300 volunteers help do home deliveries as well as set up the auditorium for the event.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.