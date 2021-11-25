Deals and thefts roll in during the holidays

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It is the season to shop and for some, to steal.

Millions of Americans are expected to fill up stores on Black Friday, but crime follows right behind and waits in the parking lot.

A local martial arts instructor shared some tips to keep shoppers and their Black Friday finds safe.

The last thing you want to see after hours of shopping is a smashed car window or someone attempting to steal your bags.

“The holidays always bring times when people are thinking about their financial situation,” said Seth Nichols, co-owner of Legacy Martial Arts.

He teaches a variety of self-defense., martial arts, and fitness classes to adults and children.

Nichols is also a former police officer that often saw more crime around this time of the year.

“If I could recommend anything to anyone, it would be just to think about things,” he said.

Nichols said some self-defense techniques are not always the best option to keep yourself safe while shopping.

“Like this, like you are going to grab me or something,” he said. “She was like, wait, you have to move your arm this way for the technique to work.”

If you have to defend yourself, he gave other tips like hitting pressure points.

“On a guy right between the legs you kick him, it’s going to hurt. You kick him in the shin it’s going to hurt,” he said.

Nichols also suggested keeping your hands free.

“Don’t have anything in your hands. That way if you need to get rid of the cart that way if you need to defend yourself or run,” he said.

Nichols also mentioned that if someone is close enough, poking them in the eye with keys will deter them from harming you.

